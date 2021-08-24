Hong Kong to amend law to step up film censorship

FILE - In this June 11, 2021, a ticket screen shows a scene of the movie "Far From Home", center, a short about the political division in Hong Kong following the anti-government protests in 2019, at a cinema in Hong Kong. Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, said they planned to amend a film censorship law that would deny screenings of movies deemed contrary to national security, according to government officials. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)