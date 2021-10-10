Clooney nixes political career, sees US recovery post-Trump

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, US actor and activist George Clooney speaks at a press conference in London. George Clooney on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and says he is looking to reduce his workload. Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Clooney, a long-time supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)