Exhibit of famed prehistoric cave to open in Marseille

A replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee is pictured in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. From Saturday June 4 2022, in the port city of Marseille, visitors will be able to see a replica of the over 30,000-year old site with copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)