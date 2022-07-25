‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

FILE - Actor Paul Sorvino poses at the Bijou Theater where he is directing "Wheelbarrow Closers" in New York City on Oct. 6, 1976. Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83. (AP Photo, File)