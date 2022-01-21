Next 'Mission: Impossible' movies delayed to 2023, 2024

FILE - Tom Cruise, foreground, and Hayley Atwell appear during the filming of the movie "Mission: Impossible 7" in Rome on Oct. 13, 2020. It will be another year before a new "Mission: Impossible" movie hits theaters. Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, that the release of "Mission: Impossible 7" will be pushed from Sept. 20 to July 14, 2023. "Mission: Impossible 8," previously set for July 2023, will instead open June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)