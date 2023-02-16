Ryan Seacrest to leave 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in spring

This image released by ABC shows co-host Kelly Ripa, left, and Ryan Seacrest on the set of "Live! With Kelly and Ryan" on Feb. 8, 2023 in New York. Seacrest has revealed he’s leaving the show this spring. Seacrest ends a six-year run alongside Ripa and his replacement will be her real-life husband, Mark Consuelos. (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via AP)