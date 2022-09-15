Cardi B pleads guilty, resolving case over NYC club brawls

FILE - Cardi B poses in the press room with the award for favorite hip-hop song for "Up" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B resolved a yearslong criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs by pleading guilty Thursday in a deal that requires her to perform 15 days of community service. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)