Santa Barbara Film Festival to honor Haim, DeBose, 6 others

This combination of photos shows honorees for the Virtuosos Award by the the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, top row from left, Caitriona Balfe in "Belfast," Ariana Debose in "West Side Story," Jamie Dornan in "Belfast," Alana Haim in "Licorice Pizza," bottom row from left, Emilia Jones in "CODA", Troy Kotsur in "CODA," Simon Rex in "Red Rocket," and Saniyya Sidney in "King Richard." (Focus Features/20th Century Studios/Focus Features/MGM/Apple TV+, Apple TV+, A24/Warner Bros. via AP)