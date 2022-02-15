Sentencing set for Josh Duggar in federal child porn case

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. A judge has set an April 2022 sentencing date for the former reality TV star, who was convicted last year of federal child pornography charges. Duggar — whose family was featured on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" - was convicted of one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count. The sentencing is set for April 5. Duggar's attorneys have filed for a new trial or acquittal. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)