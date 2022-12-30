Queen guitarist receives knighthood, becomes Sir Brian May

FILE - Queen guitarist Brian May performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Brian May is now a “Sir.” May, who also has a doctorate in astrophysics and is an animal welfare advocate, received a knighthood Friday Dec. 30, 2022 as part of the U.K.'s annual New Year's Honors list. (Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool Photo via AP, File)