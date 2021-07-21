Taylor leaves ESPN after failing to reach contract extension

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, ESPN's Maria Taylor works from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Miami and Florida in Orlando, Fla. Taylor is leaving ESPN after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension. Taylor had been with ESPN since 2014 but her contract expired Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Her last assignment for the network was Tuesday night at the NBA Finals, where she was the pregame and postgame host for the network's “NBA Countdown” show. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)