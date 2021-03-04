Scholarship created to honour choreographer Ann Reinking

FILE - Ann Reinking holds her Tony Award for best choreography for the musical "Chicago" at the 51st annual Tony Awards on June 1, 1997, in New York. A scholarship has been created in honor of the late Tony Award-winning dancer and choreographer Ann Reinking. It offers a $5,000 annual award and mentorship for a young dancer moving to New York City to help support them in their artistic endeavors. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)