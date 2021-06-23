Toronto film fest returning to more theatres; Alanis Morissette doc, 'Dune' in lineup

A person walks past the Toronto International Film Festival's TIFF Bell Lightbox theatre on King St., ahead of the festival's opening night, in Toronto, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. An Alanis Morissette documentary and a special IMAX event for Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" are among the offerings in the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival, which organizers say has more of a "big theatrical experience" than last year's pandemic-tailored movie marathon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston