Boris Johnson signs deal for memoir of turbulent premiership

FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, May 25, 2022. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed a deal to write a memoir of his tumultuous time in office, which began with a vow to “get Brexit done” and ended in scandal and resignation. Publisher HarperCollins said Monday Jan. 16, 2023, that the as-yet untitled book will be a prime ministerial memoir “like no other.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)