Bob Fosse's 'Dancin'" confirms Broadway return this spring

FILE - Nicole Fosse, daughter of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, arrives at the FYC Event for "Fosse/Verdon" in Beverly Hills, Calif. on May 30, 2019. Bob Fosse’s all-singing, all-dancing 1978 revue “Dancin’” is heading back to Broadway. Performances begin March 2, 2023, at the Music Box Theatre, with an opening night set for March 19. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)