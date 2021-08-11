Beanie Feldstein to lead revival of 'Funny Girl' on Broadway

FILE - Beanie Feldstein arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. A Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" is aiming to open next year with Feldstein in the starring role originated by Barbra Streisand. Producers announced Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, that the "Booksmart" and "Lady Bird" actor will star as Ziegfeld Follies comedian Fanny Brice in spring 2022 at a Broadway theater to be announced. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)