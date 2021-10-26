Mort Sahl, comedian who satirized politics, dies at 94

FILE - Comedian Mort Sahl poses for a photo in Los Angeles on June 12, 2007. Sahl, who helped revolutionize stand-up comedy during the Cold War with his running commentary on politicians and current events died Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021. He was 94. His friend Lucy Mercer said that he died "peacefully" at his home in Mill Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)