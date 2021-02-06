Des McAnuff on the 'King Lear' film Christopher Plummer was 'very passionate about'

Christopher Plummer listens to Gordon Pinsent's acceptance speech as he presented with the Stratford Festival Legacy Award, in Toronto on Monday, September 26, 2016. Ontario-raised director Des McAnuff isn't sure what will happen with a Canadian big-screen adaptation of "King Lear" he planned to shoot partly in Newfoundland this summer, with Christopher Plummer in the lead. But it's the last thing on his mind as he mourns the loss of the Toronto-born acting legend, who died Friday morning at the age of 91, he says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young