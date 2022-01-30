Filmmaker Jennifer Holness explores power and Black beauty in latest documentary

Jamaican-born filmmaker Jennifer Holness is seen in an undated handout photo. Despite having powerhouse Black role models like Rihanna, Beyonce and Lupita Nyong'o, Holness says she saw her three daughters struggle with the same feelings of inadequacy she did growing up in Toronto. Holness' new documentary "Subjects of Desire" premieres on TVO on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rafy Photography, *MANDATORY CREDIT*