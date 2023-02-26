Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, dead at 92, remembered as 'a true renaissance man'

Gordon Pinsent stops on the red carpet at the Scotiabank Giller Bank Prize gala in Toronto on Monday, Nov.19, 2018. Tributes are pouring in for beloved Canadian actor Pinsent, with friends and fans recalling his playful humour and creative spirit. The Newfoundand native and award-winning star of the film “Away From Her" died Saturday evening at age 92. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young