Billboard Awards: 16 nods for Weeknd, 6 for Morgan Wallen

In this combination photo, Juice WRLD performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn., The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. and Morgan Wallen performs at the CMT Music Awards on June 5, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Weeknd is the leading nominee at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, rapper Juice WRLD earned multiple posthumous nominations, including top artist, and country singer Morgan Wallen is a six-time nominee. The Billboard Awards will air live on May 23, 2021. (AP Photo)