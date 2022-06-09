Brian Selznick's 'Big Tree' to be published next spring

FILE - Brian Selznick attends the premiere of "Wonderstruck", during the 55th New York Film Festival in New York on Oct. 7, 2017. Selznick’s next book, “Big Tree," a 528-page book featuring nearly 300 pages of illustrations by Selznick, will be released on April 4, 2023. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)