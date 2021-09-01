Husband of 'Real Housewives' star NeNe Leakes dies at 66

FILE - NeNe Leakes, left, and Gregg Leakes arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty on Jan. 10, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gregg Leakes, the husband of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes, has died. He was 66. Family friend and publicist, Ernest Dukes, said Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in a statement that Leakes died after a “long battle with cancer.” (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)