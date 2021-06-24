Anne Rice's 'Interview with the Vampire' set for AMC in 2022

FILE - Author Anne Rice poses for a photo at her home Oct. 26, 2005, in San Diego. Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” is rising again on screen, this time for TV. The bestselling novel, which was adapted for the 1994 Brad Pitt-Tom Cruise film, will be the basis for a new AMC and AMC+ series set for 2022. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)