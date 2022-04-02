Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story’ actor, dies at 93

FILE - Estelle Harris arrives at the world premiere of "Toy Story 3," Sunday, June 13, 2010, at The El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on TV’s “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, has died. She was 93. Harris’ agent Michael Eisenstadt confirmed the actor’s death in Palm Desert, Calif., late Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Katy Winn, File)