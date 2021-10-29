I'll Be Back: Stolen bust of Elvis returned to Illinois bar

A bust of Elvis Presley complete with a shamrock cap and beads stands guard as bartender Tom Eckstein mixes a drink for a St. Patrick's Day partier Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Jimmy's Bar in West Peoria, Ill. Somebody who ain't nothin' but a hound dog has made off with an Elvis Presley bust from a Central Illinois saloon. The Peoria Journal Star reports that the theft of the King of Rock n' Roll from atop the bar of Jimmy's Bar in West Peoria happened sometime between Saturday afternoon Oct.23, 2021 and Sunday morning. (Matt Dayhoff/Journal Star via AP)