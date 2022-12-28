Princeton University plans Toni Morrison tribute in 2023

FILE - American Nobel laureate and "Beloved" author Toni Morrison smiles during a news conference at the Louvre Museum in Paris, Nov. 8, 2006. A Feb. 22 to June 4, 2023 Morrison tribute at Princeton University, where she taught for 17 years, will range from music created and performed by Grammy winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant to a spring lecture series to a three-day symposium featuring author Edwidge Danticat, among others. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)