Kevin Spacey asks judge to axe Anthony Rapp's sex abuse suit

FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Mass. Spacey asked a judge Friday, April 8, 2022, to throw out actor Anthony Rapp's sex abuse lawsuit, saying through his lawyers that allegations that he abused the then-teenage Rapp at a 1980s party are false. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)