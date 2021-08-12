No proof of vaccine required at TIFF; masks, testing for media, talent mandatory

People walk passed Toronto International Film Festival's TIFF Bell Lightbox theatre on King St., in Toronto, ahead of the festival's opening night, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The Toronto International Film Festival says proof of COVID-19 vaccination won't be required to enter its venues, but masks will be mandatory for audience members and visitors attending in-person screenings, and talent and media will be tested regularly.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston