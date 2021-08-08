Markie Post, TV veteran actor of 'Night Court,' dies at 70

Actress Markie Post arrives at the Spike TV "Guys Choice" award show in Los Angeles, Friday, May 30, 2008. Markie Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom “Night Court” and was a regular presence on television for four decades, has died. She was 70. Post's manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, said Post died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 after a years-long battle with cancer. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, file)