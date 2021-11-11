Beloved 'Dolphin Tale' star Winter dies at Florida aquarium

Winter the dolphin plays in the water at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Clearwater, Fla. The Florida aquarium will temporarily close to treat its resident prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies. The famous marine mammal is now in critical condition from a suspected infection. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said in a statement it will shut its doors Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 “to create the best possible environment" for medical staff to treat Winter, a 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin suffering from a gastrointenstinal infection. (Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP, file)