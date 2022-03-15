Hot Docs slate to feature films on competitive pigeon racing, political protest

This year's Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival will mark a return to in-person screenings in Toronto after pivoting entirely online the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the first slate of Special Presentations there are three world premieres, including Toronto filmmaker Barry Avrich's "The Talented Mr. Rosenberg" about Toronto con man Albert Rosenberg. Avrich is shown in this September 9, 2019 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young