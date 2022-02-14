'Ghostbusters' family, more react to death of Ivan Reitman

FILE - Ivan Reitman arrives at the premiere of the animated film "Fantastic Mr. Fox," on the opening night of AFI Fest 2009 in Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 30, 2009. Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. He was 75. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)