Queen Elizabeth honors key women in UK's rapid vaccine drive

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford's Jenner Institute and Nuffield Department of Clinical Medicine, poses for a photo in Oxford, England, Friday June 11, 2021. Queen Elizabeth II has used her birthday honors list to celebrate those at the forefront of the U.K.'s rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines over the past few months, which has been credited with turning around the country's pandemic response. Two of the most high-profile women in the vaccination drive, Professor Sarah Gilbert of the University of Oxford, and venture capitalist Kate Bingham, the former head of the U.K. Vaccines Taskforce, have been recognized with damehoods in the list that was published late Friday. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)