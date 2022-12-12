Nancy Pelosi's career chronicled in new film by her daughter

FILE - Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, left, and Nancy Pelosi, right, attend "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come" in New York on Sept. 15, 2016. Documentarian Alexandra Pelosi is releasing a new film focusing on her mother’s rise in Congress over three decades. The film follows her mother, literally, through the Capitol and into the behind the scenes as she negotiates key votes for major pieces of legislation. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)