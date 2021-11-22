Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31M for 'House of Cards' losses

FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Nantucket, Mass., to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery. Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the studio behind “House of Cards” more than $30 million because of losses due to his firing from the show for sexual misconduct. That's according to an arbitration decision issued Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)