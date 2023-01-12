David Byrne's next Broadway show will be 'Here Lies Love'

FILE - Musician David Byrne attends the Broadway reopening of "David Byrne's American Utopia" at the St. James Theatre in New York on Oct. 17, 2021. Byrne and Fatboy Slim plan to put their musical “Here Lies Love” on a Broadway stage this summer, a show that charts the rise and fall of Philippine ex-first lady Imelda Marcos. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)