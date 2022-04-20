Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at LA airport in 2021 shooting

FILE - A$AP Rocky attends the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons on Feb. 9, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. A$AP Rocky was taken into custody Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year, authorities said. The performer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)