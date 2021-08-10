PBS chief: Diversity efforts not all 'our best,' changes set

FILE - PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger speaks during the PBS Executive Session at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Feb. 2, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. PBS is taking steps toward increased diversity to be overseen by a new executive hired for the task. Cecilia Loving is joining PBS as senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, reporting to Kerger. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)