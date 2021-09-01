UK regulator clears Piers Morgan over comments on Meghan

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 file photo, Piers Morgan arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Britain’s media regulator has cleared TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan of any violations for making comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that drew more than 50,000 viewer complaints. The Office of Communications says Morgan didn't breach the broadcasting code when he said on “Good Morning Britain” that he didn't believe what Meghan said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, file)