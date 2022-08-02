Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy

FILE - Film producer Janet Yang, head of Janet Yang Productions, speaks following a contract signing event held as part of the Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, Monday, April 20, 2015. Yang was elected the 36th president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group’s board of governors announced Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Yang, the 66-year-old producer of “The Joy Luck Club” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” becomes the first Asian-American and fourth woman to lead the organization behind the Oscars. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)