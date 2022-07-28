Tyler Perry to receive honorary AARP Purpose Prize award

FILE - Tyler Perry arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, March 27, 2022. AARP announced Thursday, July 28, 2022, that Perry will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize award during a virtual ceremony on Oct. 25. The famed filmmaker-actor-philanthropist will be recognized for his work through The Perry Foundation. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)