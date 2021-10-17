A funky Flea celebrates his birthday, his school's founding

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2019, file photo, Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at a concert in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Flea turned 59 on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, and his Silverlake Conservatory of Music turned 20, and they celebrated with a joint party in the parking lot for the Los Angeles school that often serves as a de facto performance space for its faculty and students. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)