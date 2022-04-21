Dumpster find leads to rediscovery of artist Francis Hines

George Martin secures to a trailer paintings by Francis Hines that were found in a dumpster, Sept. 23, 2017, in Watertown, Conn. After fading into obscurity, Hines, who died in 2016, is again gaining attention after hundreds of his paintings were rescued by a car mechanic from a dumpster in Connecticut. An exhibit of that art will open May 5, 2022, at the Hollis Taggart galley in Southport, which is known for showing the works of lost or forgotten artists. (Scott Whipple via AP)