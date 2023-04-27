King's coronation part of long evolution for Queen Camilla

FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, right, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, listen as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers the Queen's Speech, in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Wednesday, June 4, 2014. Britain's queen consort, Camilla, has come a long way. On May 6, she will be crowned alongside her husband and officially take her first turns on the world stage as Queen Camilla. It’s been a remarkable and painstakingly slow transformation over five decades. (Carl Court, Pool Photo via AP, file)