The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' becomes longest charting Billboard Hot 100 song

The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The Weeknd's megahit "Blinding Lights" has become the longest charting song in Billboard Hot 100 history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David J. Phillip