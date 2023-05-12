Vatican experts uncovering gilded glory of Hercules statue struck by lightning

Vatican Museum restorer Alice Baltera points at the inside part of the Hercules statue, in the Round Hall of the Vatican Museums, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Work will continue until December to reveal the 4-meter- (13-foot-) tall Hercules, believed to have stood in ancient Rome’s Pompey Theater, to its original golden sheen. The discovery of the gilded bronze in 1864 during work on a banker’s villa near Piazza dei Fiori made global headlines. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)