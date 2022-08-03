Driver gets 1 year in jail in death of Nicki Minaj’s father

Charles Polevich at the Nassau County Courthouse for sentencing on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Mineola, N.Y. Polevich, the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed the father of rapper Nicki Minaj last year has been sentenced to a year in jail. Polevich, who pleaded guilty to leaving the scene and tampering with evidence in the crash on New York’s Long Island, was also ordered Wednesday to pay a $5,000 fine and had his driver’s license suspended for six months. (Howard Schnapp/Newsday via AP)