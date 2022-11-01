'Bluey,' 'Funny Girl' set for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

FILE - The Tom Turkey float waits along Central Park West before the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York on Nov. 25, 2021. This year’s parade will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns and 10 performance groups. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)