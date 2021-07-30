Amanda Knox blasts film 'Stillwater' for exploiting her case

FILE - In this June 15, 2019 file photo, Amanda Knox gets emotional as she speaks at a Criminal Justice Festival at the University of Modena, Italy. Knox is speaking out about her name being associated with the new film “Stillwater,” Friday, July 30, 2021, saying any connection rips off “my story without my consent at the expense of my reputation.” “Stillwater” stars Matt Damon as a father who flies to France to help his estranged daughter, who has been convicted of murdering her girlfriend. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)